PARIS, April 27 French automaker Renault
may sign an agreement in early May to build a factory
in Algeria, an industrial source told Reuters on Friday.
"In Algeria, the signature on an agreement could come in
early May," the source said on condition of anonymity, citing
the sensitive nature of the automaker's months-long intermittent
talks with the Algerian government.
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn had confirmed the ongoing
discussions on Feb. 9 on the sidelines of a ceremony to
inaugurate a plant in neighboring Morocco.
A Renault spokeswoman declined to comment beyond confirming
that talks on the plant were still underway.
Trade restrictions mean that the newly opened Moroccan plant
cannot supply the Algerian auto market, which amounted to some
400,000 vehicles last year.
French online newspaper La Tribune reported on Friday that
the talks were stalling over government demands concerning the
location of the proposed plant and the marketing of vehicles.
(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume, Editing by Leila Abboud)