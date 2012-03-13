PARIS, March 13 The Renault-Nissan
alliance will take a majority stake in Russian automaker AvtoVAZ
in the coming weeks, French online newspaper
LaTribune.fr reported, citing Renault's Russia general
manager Bruno Ancelin.
"The agreement has been delayed due to the elections in
Russia. But it is a matter of weeks," Ancelin said. "The
Renault-Nissan alliance will take 50 percent and one share in
AvtoVAZ."
According to an unnamed source, the deal will not be
concluded before April, the newspaper reported.
The Franco-Japanese auto group has been in talks with
AvtoVAZ's shareholders to take a majority stake in the maker of
Lada cars since last year and had expected to complete a deal by
the end of 2011. Renault planned to raise its stake to 35
percent, while Nissan would likely own 15 percent.
{ID:nL3E7HT1BK]
Renault already owns 25 percent plus one share of AvtoVAZ.
A Renault spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Mark Potter)