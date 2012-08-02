* Plant capacity to rise to 500,000 motors from 400,000

SAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS, Brazil Aug 2 French automaker Renault SA plans to expand the capacity of its Brazilian motor plant by 25 percent by 2013 as part of a sales offensive in Latin America's largest economy, the company's top executive in Brazil said on Thursday.

Renault plans to spend 40 million reais ($19.5 million) to increase capacity at the plant to 500,000 motors, Olivier Murguet said at the inauguration of a steel cutting line in the southern state of Parana, up from 400,000 currently.

The complex supplied about 336,000 motors last year for vehicles produced by Renault and partner Nissan Motor Co Ltd throughout Latin America.

Renault's investment in the plant follows a plan announced last year to invest 500 million reais ($244 million) to expand vehicle production in Brazil.

Japanese partner Nissan is also investing about 2.6 billion reais ($1.27 billion) to build a new plant in Rio de Janeiro state to double the partnership's share of vehicle sales in Brazil by 2016.

($1 = 2.049 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Andre Grenon and Carol Bishopric)