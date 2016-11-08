BRIEF-Alibaba affiliate nears deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 8 Renault will start offering three new sports utility vehicles in Brazil in 2017, the Captur, Kwid and Koleos models, said Fabrice Cambolive, head of the local subsidiary of the French automaker, on Tuesday.
He added that the Captur and Kwid will be made in Brazil, while the Koleos will be imported from South Korea. Brazil's automakers have been struggling in recent years with a sharp economic downturn. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Reese Ewing)
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 A U.S. court has issued a preliminary injunction on a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Thursday.