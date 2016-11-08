SAO PAULO Nov 8 Renault will start offering three new sports utility vehicles in Brazil in 2017, the Captur, Kwid and Koleos models, said Fabrice Cambolive, head of the local subsidiary of the French automaker, on Tuesday.

He added that the Captur and Kwid will be made in Brazil, while the Koleos will be imported from South Korea. Brazil's automakers have been struggling in recent years with a sharp economic downturn. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Reese Ewing)