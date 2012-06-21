(Corrects to clarify that Renault wants to lower structural
cost base while boosting volumes)
By Christiaan Hetzner
MONACO, June 21 Renault SA hopes to
lower its fixed cost base by reducing the amount of cars it
needs to sell per year before it can break even to 2.4 million
from 2.6 million, its chief operating officer told an Automotive
News Europe Congress on Thursday.
"Reducing the breakeven point of the company is a must ...
we want to protect ourselves from volatility," said Carlos
Tavares.
"That means in our mind being able to absorb a (vehicle
sales drop) of 20 percent."
The French carmaker sold just over 2.72 million vehicles
last year, giving it an operating margin of 0.8 percent in its
core automotive business.
But with its core Western European market shrinking by 8
percent through May, the company's overall global sales volume
in 2012 could very drop well below last year's breakeven point.
Renault has given no profit target for this year, only
reaffirming that its automotive business would generate a
positive operational free cash flow. The company is no longer
explicitly forecasting a rise in annual sales volumes following
a weaker than expected French car market in the first quarter.
Renault hopes to lift sales to over 3 million vehicles in
2013, but a fixed cost base small enough to achieve breakeven at
just 2.4 million would ensure it could still avoid a loss even
if volumes were to fall 20 percent short of its target for next
year.
Renault plans to generate a cumulative 2 billion euros
($2.52 billion) in free cash flow in 2011 through 2013 by
reducing excess working capital in its distribution network in
order to fund the development of new models and technology.
It still hopes to expand its line with Alpine, a new sporty
marque, as well as with a premium brand.
"When I came in one year ago people were complaining a lot
about the fact that we were cutting spending and investment, in
some cases delaying or even killing projects ... I made it clear
to them that from now on, the reason that we stop programmes is
not because we are running out of cash but because the cars are
not good enough."
"Managing the company through a free cash flow basis is the
number one priority, not for the bonus of the top executives but
for the sake of protecting the future of the company," he said.
Renault wants to narrow the 10 percent pricing premium of
Volkswagen cars versus its own vehicles.
"We considered this as unacceptable and not (reflecting) the
value, content and quality of our products," he said, adding
that Renault brand vehicles are already close to commanding the
same price as a comparable Peugeot brand car.
"Since March this year, we have caught up with Citroen and
have now Peugeot in our sights. By the beginning of next year at
the latest we will have caught up there as well."
Tavares added that he expected to reach an agreement this
year with China's Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd on a
joint venture that would allow Renault to start building cars in
China by the end of 2015 or the beginning of 2016.
"There is an enormous opportunity for Renault starting from
a 0.6 percent market share in Asia," he said.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Phil Berlowitz)