Dec 15 Renault :

* Says that Renault, Nissan Motor Co And Avtovaz will merge their purchasing activities in Russia, effective Jan. 2015

* New AVTOVAZ-RENAULT-NISSAN Purchasing Organization (ARNPO) will manage purchasing activities of all three partners in Russia

* ARNPO replaces Common Purchasing Organization established by three partners in 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1w9fTp1 Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)