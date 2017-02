PARIS Oct 18 French carmaker Renault's chief executive said on Tuesday he felt a "very great uncertainty" for the year 2012 against a backdrop of financial-market volatility and the slowing global economy.

"For 2012, we are all currently in a state of very great uncertainty for the time being," Carlos Ghosn told journalists on the sidelines of an International Energy Agency conference.

However, for the year 2011, Renault was sticking to its sales forecasts, he said. "We already have our order book, which is full," said the CEO. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Lionel Laurent)