PARIS Oct 5 French automaker Renault plans to build more than 70 percent of its Clio subcompacts in Turkey, union sources said, in a shift abroad that could inflame tensions with workers and the government, its biggest shareholder.

During internal presentations, Renault disclosed plans to source less than 30 percent of the new Clio model from France, according to two union officials who declined to be identified.

"This was presented as a decision," one of the sources said.

A Renault spokesman declined to comment on production plans for the fourth-generation Clio, France's second-bestselling car this year. Some 41 percent of its last version were built domestically, with 46 percent sourced from Turkey and 13 percent from Spain. (Editing by James Regan)