* Exec said diesel becoming unviable in smaller cars
* Firm predicts diesel to vanish from cars like Clio
* Follows review of costs of meeting new emissions standards
* Emissions standards tightened after VW 'dieselgate' scandal
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Sept 6 Renault expects diesel
engines to disappear from most of its European cars, company
sources told Reuters, after the French automaker reviewed the
costs of meeting tighter emissions standards following the
Volkswagen scandal.
The sober reassessment was delivered at an internal meeting
before the summer break. It shows how, a year after VW
admitted engineering software to cheat U.S. diesel
emissions tests, the repercussions are forcing major European
carmakers to rewrite strategic plans that will shape their
futures for years to come.
Renault and domestic rival Peugeot, both heavily
invested in diesel technology, initially scrambled to defend its
future viability after the VW crisis erupted.
But in the July meeting, Renault's Chief Competitiveness
Officer Thierry Bollore said the diesel investment outlook had
dimmed significantly, according to two people who were present.
"He said we were now wondering whether diesel would survive,
and that he wouldn't have voiced such doubts even at the start
of this year," said one of the people.
"Tougher standards and testing methods will increase
technology costs to the point where diesel is forced out of the
market," the source summarised Bollore as saying.
A Renault spokesman declined to comment.
Diesel engines, pricier but more efficient than gasoline,
had already vanished from the smallest 'A'-segment vehicles like
Renault's Twingo well before VW's so-called 'dieselgate', as
their extra expense outstripped savings on fuel.
By 2020, Renault now predicts that the toughening of Euro 6
emissions rules will push diesel out of cars in the next
'B'-segment size category, including its Clio subcompact, as
well as some 'C' models such as the Megane hatchback, the
sources said.
Models in those first three size categories accounted for
most of the group's 1.6 million European deliveries last year,
and more than 60 percent were diesels.
"Everybody is backtracking on diesel because after 2017-18
it becomes more and more expensive," said Pavan Potluri, a
powertrain analyst with consulting firm IHS Automotive.
ELECTRIC CARS
While the VW scandal centred on the German carmaker's cheat
software, it also focused public attention on an industry-wide
disparity between nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions on the road and
those recorded in regulatory tests.
Mass-market diesels that meet legal NOx limits in approval
tests commonly emit five times as much or more in everyday use.
The gases contribute to acid rain and respiratory illnesses
blamed for hundreds of thousands of deaths globally each year.
Starting in 2019, however, vehicle approvals will be based
on emissions performance during real driving. This is forcing
manufacturers to install costlier emissions treatment systems.
The business case for diesel can only deteriorate further,
industry leaders realise, as targets become stricter, while
electric and hybrid car batteries get cheaper and more powerful.
"Beyond 2025 there may be some manufacturers that completely
drop diesel, because the cost of electrification will have come
down significantly," Potluri said.
Diesel car sales will plummet to 9 percent of the European
market in 2030 from 52 percent today, management consultant
AlixPartners - regarded as an authority on the auto industry -
predicted in June, with the decline accelerating after 2020.
Renault and alliance partner Nissan assume the next
wave of emissions rules, Euro 7, could halve NOx output limits
again to 40 milligrammes per kilometre, senior powertrain
engineer Alain Raposo told a technical conference this summer.
Renault is not alone in predicting a bleak future for
diesel, though its projections go further than the doubts
expressed by other carmakers about the technology.
VW now wonders "whether it still makes sense to invest a lot
of money in further developing diesel", Chief Executive Matthias
Mueller said in June. The German carmaker's final bill for the
scandal will likely far exceed the $15 billion settlement agreed
so far in U.S. fines and vehicle buybacks.
Wolfsburg-based VW is the only carmaker to have admitted
using illegal software cheats. Similar allegations have been
levelled by German officials against Fiat Chrysler,
and by South Korean authorities against Nissan vehicles equipped
with Renault engines - and in both cases denied.
SKY-HIGH NOX
Renault, however, has been forced to concede that its
real-world NOx emissions are far worse than the industry
average, and the carmaker remains under investigation by French
consumer fraud authorities.
That has deepened Renault's engineering headache and
tarnished the green image it cultivated with electric car
launches and lower-than-average emissions of carbon dioxide
(CO2), the dominant focus of regulators prior to dieselgate.
In road tests on almost 100 vehicles, ordered by a French
commission on diesel emissions, Renault and Nissan cars produced
more than eight times the regulatory NOx limit on average, with
most of their Euro 6 models closer to 10 times the limit.
Renault engineering chief Gaspar Gascon Abellan told the
commission that the NOx-cutting exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)
in its top-selling diesel engines had been found to cause
serious turbo clogging problems.
Engineers had responded by programming the EGR to shut down
outside a narrow range of air intake temperatures, 17-35 degrees
Celsius (63-95 degrees Fahrenheit). While passing regulatory
tests carried out near room temperature, the protocol sends NOx
emissions sky-high on the road.
Renault, Opel, Fiat and others have said such "defeat
devices" are legal because they are designed to protect their
engines rather than cheat tests. But the French commission said
their technical justifications "remained to be proven".
Gascon Abellan agreed during hearings that Renault's EGR
restrictions "could be considered conservative" and would now be
relaxed by software tweaks to existing models, with no
significant engine changes. "I recognise that we could have done
this earlier," he said.
In common with Ford, VW and Mercedes,
Renault is scrambling to catch up with Peugeot by rolling out
costlier selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems to rein in
NOx emissions in real-world driving.
Bollore, the competitiveness chief, blamed "diesel
consequences" in part for a 115 million euro ($128 million)
research and development overspend that weakened first-half
earnings.
Renault's electric car programme and CO2 performance remain
important assets in a world of ever-tightening emissions laws,
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson said.
"But they're going to have to address the diesel issue and
add more SCR content than others," Pearson said. "It might be
one reason why Renault's earnings could be handicapped relative
to Peugeot over the next few years."
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by
Pravin Char)