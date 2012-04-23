UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
BEIJING, April 23 Renault and China's Dongfeng Motor Group have signed a framework agreement on a joint venture, a senior Renault executive confirmed on Monday, a step towards the French automaker's goal of assembling cars in the world's biggest auto market.
The joint venture factory with China's no.-2 automaker would have annual capacity of 200,000-300,000 cars, Katsumi Nakamura, Renault's director of China business operations, told reporters at the Beijing auto show.
"We signed a memorandum of understanding in March," Nakamura said, adding the two sides still have to reach a final agreement before submitting the plan for official approval. He offered no timeframe for when production might start.
"We're going to start with one vehicle at a smaller capacity and build up" to the eventual full capacity production, he said.
According to sources, the deal would include plans for joint production of vehicles including an electric car and an SUV. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: