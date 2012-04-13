By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, April 13
PARIS, April 13 Renault and China's
Dongfeng Motor Group have signed a framework agreement on their
planned joint venture, sources told Reuters, in an important
step towards the French automaker's goal of assembling cars in
the world's biggest market.
Renault and Dongfeng, China's no.2 automaker,
signed the outline deal late last month setting out plans for
joint production of vehicles including an electric car and an
SUV, people with knowledge of the agreement said on Friday.
The sources did not elaborate. Renault had no comment.
Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based Renault is lagging its
main rivals in China, where European market leader Volkswagen
is the dominant foreign car maker. Renault's 80
Chinese sales outlets sold just over 24,000 imported vehicles
last year, the bulk of them Korean-made Koleos SUVs.
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James
Regan)