PARIS, April 13 Renault and China's Dongfeng Motor Group have signed a framework agreement on their planned joint venture, sources told Reuters, in an important step towards the French automaker's goal of assembling cars in the world's biggest market.

Renault and Dongfeng, China's no.2 automaker, signed the outline deal late last month setting out plans for joint production of vehicles including an electric car and an SUV, people with knowledge of the agreement said on Friday.

The sources did not elaborate. Renault had no comment.

Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based Renault is lagging its main rivals in China, where European market leader Volkswagen is the dominant foreign car maker. Renault's 80 Chinese sales outlets sold just over 24,000 imported vehicles last year, the bulk of them Korean-made Koleos SUVs. (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)