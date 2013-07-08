PARIS/BEIJING, July 8 French carmaker Renault and Dongfeng Motor Group hope to sign an agreement later this month to create their planned Chinese joint venture, a source close to the carmakers said on Monday.

The joint venture will involve a total investment close to 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), said the source, who asked not to be identified because discussions with Chinese authorities were confidential. ($1 = 0.7792 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Fang Yan in Beijing; Editing by James Regan and Marc Joanny)