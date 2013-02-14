(Corrects sales figure to 352,808 units from 2.9 million in third paragraph)

PARIS Feb 14 Renault and Nissan said on Thursday they would create a joint venture with Italian bank Unicredit to give loans to auto buyers in Russia.

The carmakers will have a 60 percent stake, while UniCredit will hold 40 percent.

Renault-Nissan sold 352,808 new vehicles in Russia last year, giving it 12 percent market share and making the country an important source of growth. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan and Alison Birrane)