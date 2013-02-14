UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects sales figure to 352,808 units from 2.9 million in third paragraph)
PARIS Feb 14 Renault and Nissan said on Thursday they would create a joint venture with Italian bank Unicredit to give loans to auto buyers in Russia.
The carmakers will have a 60 percent stake, while UniCredit will hold 40 percent.
Renault-Nissan sold 352,808 new vehicles in Russia last year, giving it 12 percent market share and making the country an important source of growth. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan and Alison Birrane)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources