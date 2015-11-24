BERLIN Nov 24 German environmental lobby group DUH said on Tuesday that nitrogen oxide emissions of Renault's 1.6 dCi Espace had been found to be up to 25 times higher than the current Euro-6 limit, citing tests carried out by the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland.

DUH said excess emission levels for the Renault Espace diesel vehicle were detected under new European testing cycles (NEFZ) in five separate tests with a warm engine.

Carmakers have come under increased scrutiny since Volkswagen admitted to cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests in September, sparking a scandal that affects 11 VW diesel vehicles worldwide, forced out the company's chief executive and may inflict billions of euros of regulatory fines, damages and recall costs. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)