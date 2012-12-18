PARIS Dec 18 French automaker Renault will sign on Wednesday an agreement to build its first factory in Algeria, a spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming a report in daily newspaper Le Figaro.

The agreement will coincide with a visit by French President Francois Hollande and will be signed by the group's regional manager, Jean-Christophe Kugler, and Algeria's industry minister, the spokeswoman added.

Le Figaro said in a preview of its Tuesday edition that Algeria would own 51 percent of the factory, with Renault holding the rest. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)