PARIS Oct 10 Auto maker Renault is expected to announce a board reorganisation on Friday that will widen the responsibilities of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, French daily La Tribune reported without citing sources.

Ghosn, who is also chief executive of Renault's Japanese alliance partner Nissan Motor , is expected to take on additional duties, such as internal audit and risk management, in a move to show the French car maker has become his main priority, the newspaper said.

Earlier this year Renault fired several executives based on suspicions of industrial espionage that later proved unfounded.

At that time, Ghosn came under fire for his handling of the scandal, which some critics said exposed weak risk controls at the car maker.

Renault was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)