PARIS Oct 14 Renault unveiled a plan to beef up its internal protection systems on Friday several months after the French carmaker mistakenly fired three executives based on suspicions of industrial spying that proved false.

The move follows audits into how the espionage-scandal-turned-fraud-investigation arose and will see Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn strengthen his control over the group.

The spy case led to the resignation of Ghosn's number two, Patrick Pelata, in April, while the CEO was found not to be responsible. Pelata was replaced as chief operating officer by Carlos Tavares, head of the Americas at alliance partner Nissan Motor , where Ghosn is also CEO.

Renault on Friday named Jean Marc Berlioz, a former security advisor to the French interior minister, as general inspector of the prevention and protection department at the company, reporting to Ghosn.

It also appointed Eric Le Grand, former security head at France's postal service, as director for prevention and protection, reporting to Mouna Sepehri.

Sepehri was previously a director at the Renault-Nissan alliance and in April became executive vice president, chief of staff at Renault group.

Renault said it would apply all the conclusions of the audit, adding that it would create an ethics department within the company.

The changes will be introduced from Nov. 2, Renault said in a statement on Friday.

Renault fired three executives in January, saying its high-profile electric vehicle project had been targeted by an international spy network, but later had to admit it was tricked, the men did nothing wrong and there was no spying. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Will Waterman)