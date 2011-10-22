FRANKFURT Oct 22 Renault expects to sell as much as 8 percent more cars this year after selling 2.6 million vehicles in 2010, Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said, according to Automotive News Europe.

New car sales will rise at least 2 percent this year and if the carmaker reaches its target to sell 3 million cars in 2013 and to boost its cash flow by 2 million euros in three years it will be able to set more ambitious goals after 2016, Tavares said, Automotive News Europe reported.

Renault may then also return to the North American market, he said, according to the publication.

