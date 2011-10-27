* Expects higher sales volumes and revenues than in 2010
* Confirms automotive free cash flow target above 500
million euros
* CFO says too early for 2012 forecasts
* Sees market for cars, light commercial vehicles up 3
percent
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Oct 27 French car maker Renault
on Thursday reconfirmed its 2011 sales and cash flow targets
after reporting an 11.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales,
driven by growth in markets outside Europe, especially Brazil
and Russia.
In contrast with domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen
, Renault said macro-economic uncertainties, especially
in Europe, have not yet had a notable impact on demand.
As a result, the company expects to post higher sales
volumes and revenues than in 2010, and confirmed its target of
automotive free cash flow above 500 million euros for 2011,
thanks to strong international sales and order book in Europe.
Still, Chief Financial Officer Dominique Thormann told
analysts during a conference call that it is too early to
provide forecasts for 2012 since "visibility remains low."
Renault said it expects the market for passenger cars and
light commercial vehicles to rise 3 percent this year, with the
European market remaining stable and the French market down 3
percent.
Sales in the three months to Sept. 30 climbed to 9.745
billion euros ($13.8 billion) from 8.71 billion a year earlier.
PSA Peugeot Citroen warned on Wednesday that its core car
making business would barely make money this year and announced
6,000 job losses to cut costs, blaming a more difficult
environment due pricing pressure and falling demand in southern
Europe.
Renault shares, which have lost around 30 percent of their
value since the start of the year, closed 5.6 percent higher at
30.31 euros, as the CAC 40 index closed 6.28 percent
higher after European Union leaders struck a deal to help
resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
