* Expects higher sales volumes and revenues than in 2010

* Confirms automotive free cash flow target above 500 million euros

* CFO says too early for 2012 forecasts

* Sees market for cars, light commercial vehicles up 3 percent (Adds details, CFO comment)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Oct 27 French car maker Renault on Thursday reconfirmed its 2011 sales and cash flow targets after reporting an 11.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by growth in markets outside Europe, especially Brazil and Russia.

In contrast with domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen , Renault said macro-economic uncertainties, especially in Europe, have not yet had a notable impact on demand.

As a result, the company expects to post higher sales volumes and revenues than in 2010, and confirmed its target of automotive free cash flow above 500 million euros for 2011, thanks to strong international sales and order book in Europe.

Still, Chief Financial Officer Dominique Thormann told analysts during a conference call that it is too early to provide forecasts for 2012 since "visibility remains low."

Renault said it expects the market for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to rise 3 percent this year, with the European market remaining stable and the French market down 3 percent.

Sales in the three months to Sept. 30 climbed to 9.745 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from 8.71 billion a year earlier.

PSA Peugeot Citroen warned on Wednesday that its core car making business would barely make money this year and announced 6,000 job losses to cut costs, blaming a more difficult environment due pricing pressure and falling demand in southern Europe.

Renault shares, which have lost around 30 percent of their value since the start of the year, closed 5.6 percent higher at 30.31 euros, as the CAC 40 index closed 6.28 percent higher after European Union leaders struck a deal to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

($1 = 0.707 Euros)

(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)