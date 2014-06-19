ISTANBUL, June 19 French automaker Renault is looking for a financial partner to resume activities in Iran and is in talks with the U.S. and French governments on the issue, one of its senior executives said.

Renault is keen to resume Iranian vehicle assembly and sales with local partners Iran Khodro and Pars Khodro, to rebuild the significant market position it enjoyed before international sanctions on Tehran were tightened.

In an interview with news agencies late on Wednesday, Chief Performance Officer Jerome Stoll also said Renault had short-term concern about Latin America due to the worsening financial situation in Argentina.

He said the company planned fresh investment in its Oyak Renault unit plant in the northwestern Turkish city of Bursa.

