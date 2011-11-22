Nov. 22 Renault (RENA.PA) and its alliance
partner, Japan's Nissan Motor (7201.T), are working on a plan
to develop a car that costs 2,500 euros ($3,400) destined first
for emerging and poor countries, a French newspaper reported.
La Tribune, which released the article ahead of its
Wednesday publication, wrote that the car could in time also
reach the European market. It cited unidentified internal
sources.
The car will be developed under the leadership of Gerard
Detourbet, who will take on his role at Renault-Nissan on Jan.
1 after having led the development of Renault's so-called
"Entry range," or low-cost, vehicles like the Logan and
Sandero.
Nobody at Renault was immediately available to comment.
La Tribune said the 2,500 euro yet-to-be-developed vehicle
would compare with the 7,700 euros a Logan costs in France.
Renault's entry-level programme sold around 685,000
vehicles last year, a number equal to more than one-fourth of
Renault's total sales of 2.6 million cars and light vehicles
worldwide.
Entry-level vehicles are aimed at emerging regions but have
also been a success in more mature markets. The entry
programme's top five markets in 2010 were France, Brazil,
Russia, Germany and Iran.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
