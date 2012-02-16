PARIS Feb 16 French car maker Renault conserved cash in 2011, beating analyst profit expectations even after the Japanese tsunami and European market decline hit earnings.

Renault recorded 1.08 billion euros ($1.41 billion) in automotive free cash flow, the company said on Thursday, beating its 500 million euro target as net income dropped 39 percent to 2.09 billion.

"Renault coped with the different crises throughout the year," Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a company statement.

Renault maintained its objective of achieving positive cash flow in 2012, against a European market decline it estimates at 3-4 percent for the full year.

Group sales rose 9.4 percent to 42.63 billion euros in 2011, Renault said.

The results beat analysts' expectations of 41.4 billion euros in sales and net income of 2.01 billion, based on the average of estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Automotive operating income fell 17 percent to 330 million euros, or 0.8 percent of sales, compared with a divisional operating margin of 1.1 percent in 2010.

Renault protected its cash flow by sharply drawing down stocks of unsold vehicles in the fourth quarter to 52 days' worth of sales at the end of 2011 from 65 days three months earlier.

Net debt fell for a third straight year to 299 million euros at Dec. 31, a 1.14 billion euro reduction over 12 months that came mostly from operating cash flow. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)