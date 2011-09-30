PARIS, Sept 30 French carmaker Renault
(RENA.PA) was awarded a prestigious contract with the French
state for the supply of 15,600 electric vehicles, Le Figaro
reported on Friday.
Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan (7201.T) are
jointly investing 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in electric
vehicle technology as they scramble to take the lead on a
technology that Carlos Ghosn, who heads both companies, has
said could account for 10 percent of new car sales by 2020.
Renault won the largest part of a 25,000 electric vehicles
public contract, Le Figaro said without citing sources.
It will supply 10,000 vehicles to France's postal service
La Poste and 5,600 additional units to other public
administrations, the newspaper said, adding the contract had to
undergo further legal hurdles before being officially
announced.
"The results of the request for proposals are not known
yet. They were supposed to be unveiled mid-October," a Renault
spokeswoman said without elaborating.
Le Figaro said another contract for the supply of 3,900
electric vehicles to the French state would be awarded to PSA
Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) at a later stage. Nobody was
immediately available at PSA for a comment.
($1 = 0.745 Euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Gary Hill)