TANGIERS Feb 9 French carmaker Renault is still open to building a factory in Algeria and talks are ongoing, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told a press conference in Morocco on Thursday.

"We don't want to let just anyone build a factory in Algeria. If the Algerian government wants a factory in Algeria, we'd rather it were Renault," he said at the opening of the company's new factory in Tangiers. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)