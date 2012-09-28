PARIS, Sept 28 European car markets are headed for a durable slump and may not return to their pre-crisis levels before three to five years, Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said on Friday.

"We are not certain to have touched bottom yet. We are now stuck in a situation that could last," Tavares told BFM radio.

European automakers are struggling to cope with a glut of excess capacity amid a sustained market decline.