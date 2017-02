BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault expects a slight contraction in the European car market in 2012, Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The year 2012, at the European level, is facing a slight contraction," said Tavares. "It's this that we will be up against. Until consumer confidence returns, things will look difficult." (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)