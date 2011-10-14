PARIS Oct 14 Renault unveiled a plan to beef up its internal protection systems, based on the recommendations of an audit into an industrial spying scandal earlier this year that turned out to be unfounded.

Renault appointed Eric Le Grand to the post of director for prevention and protection and named Jean Marc Berlioz general inspector of the prevention and protection department.

Renault said it would apply all the conclusions of the audit, adding that it would create an ethics department within the company.

The changes will be introduced from Nov. 2, Renault said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)