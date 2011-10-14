PARIS Oct 14 Renault unveiled a plan
to beef up its internal protection systems, based on the
recommendations of an audit into an industrial spying scandal
earlier this year that turned out to be unfounded.
Renault appointed Eric Le Grand to the post of director for
prevention and protection and named Jean Marc Berlioz general
inspector of the prevention and protection department.
Renault said it would apply all the conclusions of the
audit, adding that it would create an ethics department within
the company.
The changes will be introduced from Nov. 2, Renault said in
a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)