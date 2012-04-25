UPDATE 4-Delays, confusion as Toshiba reports $6.3 bln nuclear hit and slides to loss
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss
PARIS, April 25 Renault, France's second-biggest car maker, recorded an 8.6 percent drop in first-quarter sales as Europe's debt crisis weighed on demand, but reiterated its 2012 targets.
The maker of Clio small cars and Dacia Duster no-frills SUVs on Wednesday said revenue declined to 9.535 billion euros ($12.57 billion) from 10.43 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter.
Sales volumes fell 7.9 percent to 638,498 units due to a very unfavorable market in Europe, Renault said.
The company confirmed its full year objective of generating a positive automotive operational free cash flow in 2012, with a ratio of capital expenditures and R&D below 9% of Group revenues. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss
LONDON, Feb 14 Britain's new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) invited private sector companies to train and collaborate with it on cyber defence, as Queen Elizabeth formally opened its London hub on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Daimler has struck an agreement with workers at Mercedes-Benz's biggest transmission factory in Germany, under which work on electric vehicles (EVs) will be based at the plant near the carmaker's home town of Stuttgart.