PARIS, June 12 European governments including France should reintroduce scrappage schemes or other market subsidies to boost flagging car demand, Renault's no.2 executive said on Tuesday.

"What I would like to see is support for the European and French auto markets," the French automaker's Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said.

The automaker would welcome a renewal of scrappage bonuses - paid out to consumers who trade in old vehicles for new ones - or "any other support measure that boosts demand", Tavares told reporters at a Renault logistics centre near Paris.

During the last downturn, France introduced scrappage payments of 1,000 euros per vehicle in late 2008 and gradually phased them out over two years. Several other European states administered similar incentives.

European car registrations fell 7.1 percent in the first four months of 2012, according to data from the region's main industry body, ACEA. France outpaced the decline with an 18 percent plunge. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Lionel Laurent)