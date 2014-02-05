GREATER NOIDA, India Feb 5 France's Renault
may launch a car priced below 450,000 rupees ($7,200)
in India, a senior executive said on Monday, as the company
looks to tap the biggest and fastest growing segment of the
Indian car market.
"Half of the market we are not addressing. What is happening
below 450,000 rupees, we don't have any cars so that's a big
space," Marc Nassif, head of Renault's India operations told
Reuters at the Indian auto show.
"Obviously, we want to go there," he said, without giving
details of the possible launch in that segment.
The company also plans to increase its dealership network in
the country to 175 by the end of this year up from 125 at end
December 2013, he said.