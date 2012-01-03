PARIS Jan 3 Renault said it
will announce plans for low-cost cars in India this year with
Japanese affiliate Nissan, after weighing the
alliance's technologies against those of potential partners.
Renault-Nissan "has not finalized any decision" on
ultra-low-cost vehicle production, Renault spokeswoman Raluca
Barb said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.
Indian automaker Bajaj said earlier in the day that
Renault-Nissan may collaborate on its four-seater RE60 car.
