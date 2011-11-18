(Adds details of statement, background)

PARIS Nov 18 French investigators have made a fresh search of carmaker Renault's headquarters as part of a probe into an embarrassing botched spy-hunt within the company earlier this year, Renault confirmed on Friday.

A source close to the matter had earlier told Reuters that investigators and France's DCRI secret service searched the offices of Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn's secretary on Wednesday as part of the probe.

"It's the logical next step of the inquiry, we are going step by step," the source said. "There are a lot of things to be examined."

Renault said in a statement that Herve Robert, the magistrate investigating the attempted intelligence fraud, searched the company's corporate headquarters on Wednesday, following the opening of a probe into the affair on March 13.

The Renault spy fiasco saw the carmaker dramatically fire three executives in January over bribery allegations, sparking an industrial espionage probe, before admitting it had been tricked and had acted on groundless accusations.

The affair led to the resignation of Ghosn's number two, Patrick Pelata, in April, while the CEO was found not to be responsible.

