(Adds details of statement, background)
PARIS Nov 18 French investigators have
made a fresh search of carmaker Renault's headquarters
as part of a probe into an embarrassing botched spy-hunt within
the company earlier this year, Renault confirmed on Friday.
A source close to the matter had earlier told Reuters that
investigators and France's DCRI secret service searched the
offices of Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn's secretary on
Wednesday as part of the probe.
"It's the logical next step of the inquiry, we are going
step by step," the source said. "There are a lot of things to be
examined."
Renault said in a statement that Herve Robert, the
magistrate investigating the attempted intelligence fraud,
searched the company's corporate headquarters on Wednesday,
following the opening of a probe into the affair on March 13.
The Renault spy fiasco saw the carmaker dramatically fire
three executives in January over bribery allegations, sparking
an industrial espionage probe, before admitting it had been
tricked and had acted on groundless accusations.
The affair led to the resignation of Ghosn's number two,
Patrick Pelata, in April, while the CEO was found not to be
responsible.
Pelata was replaced as chief operating officer by Carlos
Tavares, head of the Americas at alliance partner Nissan Motor
, where Ghosn is also CEO.
(Reporting by Nicolas Bertin and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
David Cowell)