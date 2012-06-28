UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths cuts dividend as half year profit slides
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
PARIS, June 28 French car maker Renault said it plans to cut 300 jobs at its Flins plant near Paris over the next two years, confirming a media report.
The job cuts will be achieved through early retirement and voluntary departures without any compulsory redundancies, spokeswoman Raluca Barb said on Thursday.
Flins assembles the Renault Clio subcompact and is gearing up for production of the model's successor as well as the Zoe electric car due to be launched later this year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Provocative far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate relations between men and young teenage boys.
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company. Tribune's shares were up nearly 2.5 percent at $34.54 in trading after the bell. (http://bit.ly/2lJwGRe) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)