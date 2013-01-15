PARIS Jan 15 Renault wants to cut 7,500 posts in France by 2016, a spokeswoman for the French carmaker said on Tuesday.

The cuts, equivalent to 14 percent of French Renault staff, are expected to include 5,700 departures through natural turnover, the spokeswoman said.

Renault group had some 128,000 employees worldwide as of the end of 2011, according to its website. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)