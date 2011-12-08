SEOUL Dec 8 The South Korean unit of Renault said on Thursday that it planned to idle its local plant for 10 days in December in response to sluggish sales.

"We are adjusting production and cutting inventory to cope with the rise in oil prices, the volatile stock market and the euro zone debt problems," a spokesman for Renault Samsung said.

Renault Samsung, which makes cars at the factory in the southeastern port city of Busan, saw its domestic sales slump 30 percent from January to November this year, while exports jumped 30 percent.

But its exports declined 24 percent in November alone from a year earlier. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)