SEOUL, Dec 8 The South Korean unit of Renault said on Thursday that it planned to idle its local plant for 10 days in December as the slowing global economy and sluggish domestic sales bite.

"We are adjusting production and cutting inventory to cope with the rise in oil prices, the volatile stock market and the euro zone debt problems," a spokesman for Renault Samsung said.

"We plan to normalise production next month."

Renault Samsung produces cars at the factory in the southeastern port city of Busan, which has an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

"Renault Samsung's new SM7 model is faring badly, and its SM5 is struggling to compete with rival models such as Hyundai's Sonata and Kia's K5," said Kim Yong-soo, an analyst at SK Securities, said.

Renault Samsung saw its South Korea sales slump 30 percent from January to November this year, far trailing the overall market's 1.2 percent gain, as it contends with the likes of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on their home turf.

Its exports jumped 30 percent during the same period, but declined 24 percent in November alone from a year earlier.

South Korea's car sales fell for a second consecutive month in November, down 13 percent, as the flagging global economy despressed consumer sentiment and gasoline prices rose, according to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.

The domestic outlook for local carmakers is grim as growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy slows and with free trade deals with Europe and the United States set to boost the price competitiveness of imports, analysts say.

Renault Samsung ranks fourth in South Korean car sales, trailing Hyundai, Kia and General Motors.

Renault Samsung exports cars under the brands of Renault and Nissan Motor to the Middle East, China, Russia, South America and Europe. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)