UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 22 French carmaker Renault told unions on Tuesday that it could produce an additional 80,000 vehicles a year at its domestic factories for partners Nissan and Daimler if a labour deal was signed.
The company added in a draft statement that it had proposed a pay freeze for staff this year, followed by a 0.5 percent increase next year and a 0.75 percent rise in 2015. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources