UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 13 French automaker Renault has offered unions a commitment to avoid domestic plant closures in return for a new deal on pay and conditions, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"In the framework of a global agreement on all proposed measures, management would be ready to give undertakings not to close any French factories," the spokeswoman said after a meeting with unions.
The commitment to avoid closures was offered "in spite of a European market that is unlikely to see any real growth during the current strategic plan running until 2016", she said.
The company said in September it was seeking a new nationwide labour deal with French unions to cut costs and align domestic productivity with Renault and Nissan plants in the UK and Spain. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources