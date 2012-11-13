PARIS Nov 13 French automaker Renault has offered unions a commitment to avoid domestic plant closures in return for a new deal on pay and conditions, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"In the framework of a global agreement on all proposed measures, management would be ready to give undertakings not to close any French factories," the spokeswoman said after a meeting with unions.

The commitment to avoid closures was offered "in spite of a European market that is unlikely to see any real growth during the current strategic plan running until 2016", she said.

The company said in September it was seeking a new nationwide labour deal with French unions to cut costs and align domestic productivity with Renault and Nissan plants in the UK and Spain. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)