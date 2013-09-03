PARIS, Sept 3 Renault said it will appoint a chief performance officer and a chief competitiveness officer to replace Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares, who stepped down last week.

The two appointments will be put to a Sept. 9 works council meeting, and both senior managers will report to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, the French carmaker said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)