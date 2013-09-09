UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, Sept 9 Renault named Thierry Bollore chief competitive officer and Jerome Stoll chief performance officer on Monday to replace Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares, who stepped down abruptly last month.
The creation of the two posts was announced last week. The executives will report to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.
"The aim is threefold: to accelerate and expand our ongoing progress, to ensure performance at group level and to give the regions more responsibility," Ghosn said in a statement, referring to the changes in management structure. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources