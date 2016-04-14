UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 14 French carmaker Renault said finance director Dominique Thormann was retiring for health reasons and would be replaced by Clotilde Delbos, currently a senior vice-president of the company.
Aged 48, Delbos is a veteran of now defunct French industrial group Pechiney, later bought by Alcan, and she joined Renault in 2012 as group controller. Thormann is 61 and joined Renault in 1989. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.