PARIS, April 14 French carmaker Renault said finance director Dominique Thormann was retiring for health reasons and would be replaced by Clotilde Delbos, currently a senior vice-president of the company.

Aged 48, Delbos is a veteran of now defunct French industrial group Pechiney, later bought by Alcan, and she joined Renault in 2012 as group controller. Thormann is 61 and joined Renault in 1989. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)