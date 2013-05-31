PARIS May 31 Renault is exploring a possible cooperation deal with Japanese car maker Mitsubishi , which already has an alliance with the French company's partner Nissan, daily Le Figaro reported.

"Nissan is already cooperating with Mitsubishi. Renault is looking for opportunities, but hasn't yet decided for the moment," a person familiar with the situation told the paper. "It could be the same type of project as the cooperation with Mercedes."

Renault, which controls 43.4 percent of Nissan, has struck partnership deals with Germany's Daimler - owner of the Mercedes brand - and Russian car maker Avtovaz on a number of projects.

Renault and Mercedes have a partnership to develop future Twingo and Smart cars, commercial vehicles as well as engines.

Renault was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)