By Gilles Guillaume
| TANGIERS, Morocco
TANGIERS, Morocco Feb 9 French car maker
Renault opened a sprawling new low-cost factory in
Morocco on Thursday, taking aim at strong European demand for
no-frills vehicles in a bid to buck the overall decline in the
region's car market.
The partly state-owned automaker opened its 3 million
square metre (32 million square foot) facility near Tangiers on
Thursday, risking inflaming a French domestic jobs debate less
than three months before a presidential election.
"The question of building this factory in Western Europe
didn't even arise," Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in
a radio interview ahead of the opening ceremony.
"That would have been incompatible with the concept" of
low-cost vehicles, he added.
The plant is about to start producing a new minivan, Lodgy,
priced to drastically undercut rival offerings such as
Volkswagen's Touran - as well as Renault's own
French-built Scenic people-mover.
A small delivery van, to be launched from Morocco later this
year, will also be priced well below the equivalent Renault
Kangoo model assembled in northern France.
"A factory like this can only be a good thing for Renault's
production costs," Paris-based Societe Generale analyst Philippe
Barrier said. "It's an unbeatable manufacturing base for the
group."
For an initial investment of 600 million euros ($795
million), sweetened by tax breaks, the Moroccan plant will reach
annual production capacity of 400,000 vehicles next year.
Workers' salaries amount to less than a quarter the French
minimum wage.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, trailing his rival
Francois Hollande in opinion polls, has leaned heavily on
domestic companies to keep industrial jobs in the country.
During the last crisis, the government lent 6 billion euros
to Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen on condition that
they avoid domestic closures. The French state is Renault's
biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake.
The Lodgy builds on the surprise domestic success of
Renault's low-cost Dacia brand, built in Romania. The original
2004 Logan sedan proved more successful in Europe than in many
of the markets for which it was designed, such as India. Dacia's
Duster SUV has since become a runaway hit in France.
"We see this factory as a dangerous development," said
Fabien Gache, a spokesman for the CGT, Renault's dominant French
union.
"These vehicles are basically 'Loganised' Scenics and
Kangoos," Gache said. "They're bound to hit the Renault brand's
market share."
Renault's low-cost Entry vehicles, sold as Dacias in Europe
and Renaults elsewhere, increased their share of group
deliveries to one-third last year from about a quarter in 2010 -
even after the withdrawal of government crisis incentives that
favoured cheaper cars.
Western European sales of Renault models dropped 8.5 percent
in 2011, outpacing the region's overall 1.3 percent decline in
car registrations, while Dacia increased its market share.
The estimated 10,000-12,000 euro entry price for the Lodgy,
available in five- or seven-seater versions, compares with
French prices starting from around 21,000 euros for a Scenic or
Touran, excluding special offers.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
