PARIS Dec 11 Renault said on Friday it had reached agreements with Japanese partner Nissan and the French government to end an eight-month dispute over increased state influence on the carmaking alliance.

The new agreements, of which some details remain to be finalised, will cap France's voting rights between 17.9 percent and 20 percent in non-strategic Renault shareholder decisions, the company said in a statement issued after a five-hour board meeting.

Renault said the deal also includes guarantees against "interference" in Nissan by Renault, the Japanese carmaker's main shareholder with a 43.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)