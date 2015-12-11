UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 11 Renault said on Friday it had reached agreements with Japanese partner Nissan and the French government to end an eight-month dispute over increased state influence on the carmaking alliance.
The new agreements, of which some details remain to be finalised, will cap France's voting rights between 17.9 percent and 20 percent in non-strategic Renault shareholder decisions, the company said in a statement issued after a five-hour board meeting.
Renault said the deal also includes guarantees against "interference" in Nissan by Renault, the Japanese carmaker's main shareholder with a 43.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.