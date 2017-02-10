UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Feb 10 Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to pursue a closer tie-up, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday, but not before the French state sells its stake in the French carmaker.
Ghosn, who heads both manufacturers, said a 2015 stand-off over French government voting rights had persuaded Nissan that no further consolidation was possible while France remains a shareholder.
"The Japanese will never accept to be part of an entity where the French state will be a shareholder of Japanese assets," Ghosn told analysts as he presented Renault's full-year results. "The day the French state decides to get out, everything is open."
France is Renault's biggest shareholder, with a 19.74 percent stake and a bigger share of voting rights. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources