* Renault-Nissan to invest $750 mln in transaction
* Alliance to hold 50.01 pct of AvtoVAZ
* Transaction to be completed by 2014
(Adds background on Russian market)
By Laurence Frost and Megan Davies
PARIS/MOSCOW, May 3 Renault and Japanese partner
Nissan moved to expand in the growing Russian car market on
Thursday with a $750-million deal that would give the French
manufacturer effective control of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ.
The tentative agreement to double the alliance's 25-percent
stake via a joint venture with a Moscow state entity ups the
ante for Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's four-year-old bet on
the Russian market, though some analysts said the deal looked
dear - valuing AvtoVAZ at nearly treble its $1.2-billion market
capitalisation - and was prone to legal and political vagaries.
Renault shares ended up 0.83 percent at 34.12
euros. AvtoVAZ stock lost 7.09 percent after the
parties signed a long-awaited framework agreement in Paris.
The purchase will be finalised only later this year and not
implemented until 2014, according to a statement from the firms.
Agreed payments, notably to Moscow bank Troika Dialog
, put a $3-billion value on AvtoVAZ, maker of the boxy
- and newly discontinued - Soviet-era icon, the Lada Classic.
"The deal appears quite expensive," said Vladimir Bespalov,
auto analyst at Russia's VTB bank, who also voiced surprise at
Renault choosing to buy in via a joint venture. But, he added,
it offers Renault-Nissan a strategic hold in a fast-growing
market which promises to soon overtake Germany in volume terms.
"We won't see much growth in Europe, but the Russian auto
market is growing quite well," he said, forecasting the Lada
name would remain as a low-cost brand while the alliance could
expand by having AvtoVAZ also make Renault and Nissan marques.
The Russian state will also give AvtoVAZ an extension on
$1.56 billion in interest-free loans after it sells assets to
repay $238 million. A source familiar with the deal said
repayments due by 2019 would now stretch at least until 2032.
Though by no means alone among Western carmakers in seeking
expansion inside Russia's daunting tariff fortress at a time
when markets in Europe are sluggish and labour costs in Russia
relatively low, Ghosn has taken a lead in boosting manufacturing
there and in sourcing parts locally to sidestep import duties.
"Today's memorandum is the latest step in an expanding
collaboration that helps modernise the leader of Russia's auto
industry," Ghosn said in the statement.
RUSSIAN GAMBLE
With his original $1-billion acquisition of a 25-percent
AvtoVAZ stake in 2008, Ghosn was gambling that he could
transform the struggling firm into a profitable volume
manufacturer by injecting modern, low-cost vehicle technology
developed for Renault's Dacia Logan vehicle family.
His plan hit a big bump when the economic crisis of the
following year halved total Russian car sales and prompted a
Russian government bailout. AvtoVAZ is only now introducing the
first new Lada models based on the Renault vehicle platform.
Under the agreement, Renault-Nissan would buy out Troika
Dialog's stake in AvtoVAZ to hold 67.13 percent of a joint
venture with state-owned Russian Technologies which, in turn,
controls the automaker through a 74.5 percent stake.
So, for $300 million, Renault would be swapping its current
25-percent direct stake in AvtoVAZ for an indirect 35-percent
holding. Nissan would pay a further $450 million for an
effective 15 percent stake. Renault owns 43.4 percent of Nissan,
which for its part holds 15 percent of the French carmaker.
Western corporate investment in strategic Russian industries
has been beset by complexities ranging from difficulties in
exercising full shareholder control to outright political
interference and allegations of official corruption. Analysts
will watch closely how Ghosn is able to ensure his executives'
influence over strategy at AvtoVAZ's headquarters on the Volga.
Questions of corporate governance, including how much say
Renault-Nissan will have in appointing the chief executive of
the joint venture, were unclear. One source familiar with the
deal would say only that it remained a "sensitive issue".
While the tentative accord is a "solid step" towards the
partnership's control of AvtoVAZ, "it should by no means be
taken for granted that the deal will progress smoothly to its
conclusion", IHS Automotive analyst Tim Urquhart said.
"There's little doubt that the relationship between Renault
and AvtoVAZ has been fraught with management, financial and
legal difficulties," he added.
The return of Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin on Monday after
a four-year hiatus as prime minister to his protege, outgoing
president Dmitry Medvedev, has also left many investors, though
tempted by its oil-fueled consumer growth, uncertain that Russia
will break with a chequered past as a place to do business.
Among high-profile problems was the falling out between BP
and its Russian joint venture partners that cost the British oil
firm a major Arctic project last year with state-owned Rosneft.
NEW STRATEGIES
But the temptations of the Russian market remain powerful:
car registrations are expected to rise by 6 percent this year
and to reach 4 million vehicles by 2015 on increasing household
incomes and consumer spending, surpassing the region's biggest
market Germany as western European sales stagnate.
Russia is already the third-biggest market for the
Franco-Japanese alliance including AvtoVAZ, and the three aim to
increase their combined market share to 40 percent from the
current 33 percent.
While the debt restructuring will give AvtoVAZ a "strong
balance sheet with no liquidity constraints", the alliance will
accelerate technology transfer to the Russian automaker, the
companies said in their statement. AvtoVAZ sales will not be
consolidated into Renault's before 2014 at the earliest.
Renault-Nissan's rivals have also been investing in Russia,
with manufacturing expansions recently announced by Volkswagen,
Ford and General Motors and their local partners.
Italy's Fiat - on whose 124 sedan the Lada Classic was based
in the 1960s when AvtoVAZ's main Togliatti plant was built - is
close to finalising plans to build a factory in St Petersburg.
But the scale of Ghosn's investment dwarfs others', adding
annual production capacity of 1 million vehicles to existing
Renault and Nissan facilities in Moscow and St Petersburg.
Moscow's planned accession to the World Trade Organisation
this year should continue to mean cuts in import duty on new
cars - a reduction from 32 percent is planned. But investors
still see benefits to foreign manufacturers in local production
due to excise duty perks for firms which invest in Russia.
Russian motorists, relieved of the constraints of the Cold
War, have turned increasingly to foreign brands as incomes have
increased. Lada sales have fallen 15 percent in the first
quarter of this year and may not be helped by a recall last week
of nearly 100,000 new Ladas due to a fault.
It is seeking to build a new reputation for affordable
modernity, however, and is halting production of the Classic
this year to favour newer designs to accompany
its most recent, compact, offerings the Kalina and the Granta.
(Additional reporting by James Regan in Paris; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Alastair Macdonald)