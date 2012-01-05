NEW DELHI Jan 5 Renault SA and
Nissan Motor Co will continue a research relationship
with Bajaj Auto Ltd despite the Indian company
unveiling a four-wheeled vehicle on its own this week, the head
of Renault Nissan India said.
"The relationship will be maintained," Kou Kimura, chief
executive and managing director of Renault Nissan India, told
Reuters in an interview at the 2012 India Auto Expo.
He said the French and Japanese companies have not taken any
decision yet on working with Bajaj on the Indian company's
four-seater RE60 vehicle.
Bajaj launched the vehicle on Tuesday, saying it aimed to
target commercial users and three-wheeled vehicle owners in
India, and that production could involve Nissan and Renault.
