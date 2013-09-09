PARIS, Sept 9 The head of Renault and
Nissan Motor, Carlos Ghosn, told Les Echos newspaper he
expects the global auto market to grow 1.5 percent this year,
accelerating to around 3 percent next year, helped by all
markets except Japan.
Europe should "see the end of the tunnel next year", Ghosn
was quoted as saying, adding that vehicle sales in the region
should be flat to 1 percent higher than in 2013.
The chief executive said vehicle sales at Renault would grow
overall, boosted by demand in India, Brazil and Russia.
Ghosn added that falling exchange rates in emerging markets
would have a slight negative impact on Renault's results but
would not lead the company to change its targets.