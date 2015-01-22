UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 22 Renault Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn upgraded his European car market growth forecast on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled a bond purchase programme to boost the continent's flagging economy.
Ghosn told participants at the Davos World Economic Forum that he now expects Europe's car market to grow by at least 2 percent in 2015, against 1-2 percent previously, according to a company spokeswoman.
The European Central Bank on Thursday launched a government bond-buying programme that will pump hundreds of billions in new money into the euro zone. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.