PARIS Dec 1 Nissan is not planning to issue new stock, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday, denying a report by Japan's Nikkei.

"Nissan has no plans to issue more shares," the company spokesman said, adding that the Japanese carmaker had "nothing more to announce" regarding the outcome of a board meeting the previous day.

Following the board meeting, Nikkei had reported that Nissan was open to issuing new shares to "water down" Renault's 43.4 percent stake in Nissan and restoring its own voting rights in the French carmaker.

The French government raised its stake in Renault in April to secure double voting rights in the carmaker, sparking a public struggle with Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, who heads both carmakers, for control of the alliance. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)